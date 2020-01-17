Daily Horoscope Sagittarius | January 18, 2020 | Daily Predictions

Sagittarius is one of the fire signs of the zodiac and Sagittarians are considered to be some of the wisest and knowledgeable individuals. People who are born between November 23 and December 21 fall under the Sagittarius sign. Sagittarians also have a great sense of humour and are often friendly. However, they are also impatient and tend to take on more responsibilities than they can handle. Here is the daily horoscope for Sagittarius on January 18, 2020:

Sagittarius horoscope - What to expect today?

On the romantic front, you need to stay a little low key and learn to loosen up. Also, stop holding unattainable standards from your relationship. You always want to learn something new and the curiosity may bring restlessness in you. Some tasks at work or home may frustrate you and that may lose your temper. So try to stay calm.

Love

Learn to forgive and understand your partner. Allow your partner to make mistakes as you did yourself in the relationship. It is very important your partner loves you but is not important to expect perfection from your partner. It will just harm your relationship.

Career

You will find that some work at school or college is stressing you out. Your workload will be heavy but you will get through it easily. Some of the tension that you face today will eventually be dissipated at the end of the day. Relax and you will be fine.

Finance

If you have been facing a lot of issues with business deals then you are likely to face a good day. All your business deals will come to go a good end and you will receive benefits out of all those deals. This is the best time to take your business to a whole another level.

Health

Tension at work may steal your cool today. Find someone close to share your feelings. Finding someone close and expressing all your feelings with help you even if you don't think so. Bottling your feelings will only tend to create stress. Take it easy and focus on your health and you will be back to normal in no time.

