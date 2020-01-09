Leo Horoscope For January 10, 2020 | Know Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people and they generally have no problems making friends or partners. Leos enjoy being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

Love

Know what's stopping you from going out with your lover. Be very careful when it comes to taking important decisions regarding your love life. The two of you can plan a trip to somewhere nearby holding hands, reminiscing over old time. If you are on a budget, a cozy romantic, candle-light dinner at home is also a good idea, as long as you are in it from the heart. Whatever you do, take your partner and rekindle your relationship.

Career

All the difficulties from yesterday have escalated even more today, as the others get involved in the matter. Stop involving people in your personal matters. It is not a time to make mistakes of any kind. Keeping the company of a Virgo would be beneficial for you today. Watch out for any traitors, and take calculated risks.

Health

The planetary transit today requires you to do some work you would not do. The feeling will continue to be around for a few weeks, so get to work. Your skin might reflect all the stress that you are feeling these days. Apart from trying to get some sleep and fresh air, there are other things like exercise and yoga that can help you ease out the tension. Apply moisturizer on your skin.

Family

Things among friends and family might be similar to yesterday. Look out for the best parts in your friends and family this will help you understand them better. The planetary alignment might require you to strengthen your bonds with people not so close to you. Take care of your siblings and look out for those cant take care of themselves.