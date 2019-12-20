Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 21, 2019

Numerology is the study of numbers about a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can help you know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 2 for December 21.

Also Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 20, 2019

What to expect?

Avoid junk food, as it may harm your health. If you are in a relationship, you need to take an initiative and let your loved one know that you can take care of them. Today, you should avoid getting into an argument, as your moodiness may result in misunderstandings. Take time to assess yourself and come up with an arrangement that will let you achieve what you want. Be absolutely certain about your goals. Try yoga or meditation at the start of your day and consider taking up breathing exercises at equal intervals through the day.

Also Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope Number 3 | December 20, 2019

How to find your numerology number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 16, your ruling number will be 1 + 6 = 7. If your birthday falls on October 25, your ruling number will be 2 + 5 = 7. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 7 will have their ruling number as 7.

Also Read | Numeroscope: Numerology Overview Of The Day, Number 8 | December 20

Personality traits

People with ruling number 2 tend to have a 'no-nonsense' attitude. Given their charisma and charm, they tend to attract a lot of people. People with ruling number 2 are somewhat adamant and are very clear about where they want to reach in life. People who have been testing your patience for a long time might finally look at you in a very different way. Overall, it is a positive day for you.

Also Read | Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 20, 2019