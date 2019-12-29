Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | December 30 | Number 1

Numerology is the study of numbers about a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can help you know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 2 for December 30.

What to expect today?

It is better to stay calm during a disagreement as your honest opinion may be considered hurtful by others. Avoid junk food, as it may harm your health. If you are in a relationship, you need to take an initiative and let your loved one know that you can take care of them. Be absolutely certain about your goals. Try yoga or meditation at the start of your day and consider taking up breathing exercises. Take time to assess yourself and come up with an arrangement that will let you achieve what you want.

Find your number

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 27, your ruling number will be 2 + 7 = 9. If your birthday falls on January 29, your lucky number will be 2 + 9 = 11. You need to add this number further to get a single digit. So, it will be 1 + 1 = 2. A person with a one-digit birth date like February 8 will have their ruling number as 8.

Personality Traits

People with number 1 as their ruling number are extraordinarily creative and have high Intellectual qualities. Given their charisma and charm, they tend to attract a lot of people. People with ruling number 1 are very naive and always need someone to guide their way through. They also tend to have a forgiving nature.

