Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 2 | December 17, 2019

Numerology is the study of numbers about a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can help you know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the number 7 for December 17.

What to expect today?

It might be easy to just let things flow along, but real progress comes when you're ready to step up emotionally and admit your deepest fears, wants and desires. You should make some financial investment as it's a good time to invest in some projects. Plan a family trip as it has been long since you have gone out on a vacation with your loved ones. Avoid junk food, as it may harm your health. If you are in a relationship, you need to take an initiative and let your loved one know that you can take care of them.

How to find your numerology number?

The ruling number of a person is based on their birth date. The addition of the digits of your birth date will be your ruling number. For example, if your birthday is on October 16, your ruling number will be 1 + 6 = 7. If your birthday falls on October 25, your ruling number will be 2 + 5 = 7. A person with a one-digit birth date like October 7 will have their ruling number as 7.

Personality traits

People with ruling number 2 tend to have a 'no-nonsense' attitude. Given their charisma and charm, they tend to attract a lot of people. People with ruling number 2 are kind of adamant and are very clear about where they want to reach in life.

