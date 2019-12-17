Numeroscope: Daily Numerology Horoscope | Number 7 | December 18, 2019

Numerology basically deals with the study of numbers in relation to a person’s personality traits, destiny and life events. It runs parallel with the concept of astrology and hence is an essential aspect of predicting one’s future through numbers. Numerology makes use of numbers in the same way astrology makes use of celestial bodies to predict the future. It can be of help to know what you can expect from your day in terms of health, finance, career, love and more. Keep reading to know what numerology holds for the Number 7 for December 16.

Numerology – Daily Prediction for Number 7 for December 18

What to expect today?

It is the 9th day and you might expect to finish your unfinished business and put it aside. This can serve you very well if you tend to procrastinate about finishing things, as the added energy will help you, Seven. This energy not only applies to your work-related issues but also on personal matters. You might find it very easy to bring it to the closure of such things as the conflict in a relationship may occur. Make the most of it and clear your slate for another new cycle.

How to calculate your number

One of the most prominent numerological calculations you will benefit from is your daily number. It is a pretty simple equation that you can do for yourself regularly. All you need to do is reduce, and for this calculation, you will need the current date, month and year as well as your birth date, and birth month. First, you will have to reduce all dates into master numbers (Master Number: any number reduced to single digits using addition). Then you will sum up all the master numbers. The final master number that remains is your daily number. For example, if you were born on August 18, and wanted to know the daily number for November 05, 2019, you would calculate as follows:

Birth Month: August is the eighth month of the year. 8 reduces to 8. It is already a single digit master number.

Birth Date: The date of birth is 18. 18 reduces to 9 (1+8 = 9)

Current Month: November is the 11th month. 11 is reduced to 2 (1+1 = 2)

Current Date: The date is 05, which reduces to 5 (0+5 = 5)

Current Year: The year is 2019, which reduces to 3 (2+0+1+9 = 12 which then reduces to 1+2 = 3)

Daily number: adding all the master numbers 8+9+2+5+3 = 27 which is then further reduced to 2+7 = 9 as the daily number.

Personality Traits

The individuals with number 7 are very curious beings. They are deep thinkers, and they enjoy analysing things. They may tend to be introverted, inconsiderate, and opinionated at most times. They should give themselves some credit as they have the power to embrace a balanced life as they encompass a balanced mind themselves. Number 7 beings may find themselves being attracted to the spiritual side of life as well. In the negative traits, Number 7 people are found to be egoistic, selfish, and pessimistic at times.

