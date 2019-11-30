Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 01 : Love | Health | Career | Money

Gemini is the third zodiac sign in astrology. People born between May 21 – June 21 fall under the Gemini sun sign. They are adventurous and fun-loving individuals. Geminis can easily adapt to various situations, and they are quite outgoing by nature. Geminis do not like being upset or dull. The zodiac sign falls in love with people who do not shy away from being oneself. It is more about mental connection than anything else. Here is the daily horoscope prediction for your day. Find out what the stars are holding for you today.

Also read | Gemini Horoscope For November 29: Gemini Horoscope Predictions

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign:

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Pink and Yellow

Lucky Number: 7 and 5

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Also read | Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 28: Love | Health | Career | Money

Daily horoscope prediction for Gemini December 01, 2019

Love

You may go through a hard day. Don’t underestimate your partner and try to understand their perspective toward things. You will get a chance to sort out old issues. Try not to lose it and take full advantage of the opportunity to create a good balance in your relationship. A healthy relationship leads to mental happiness.

Career

Utilise this time well and analyse which road will turn out to be the best for you and lead you ahead. You might invest in abundance as many projects may seem intriguing at this point in time. However, it is advised you take counselling or advice from a senior as it will help you to know about the investment in detail. Don’t take hasty decisions.

Also read | Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 27: Love | Health | Career | Family

Health

You are likely to get a fever and suffer from cold. It is advised that you take plenty of rest. Avoid doing heavy workouts as they will make your fever worse. Try eating light food like soups that will help soothe your throat.

Family

You can even try to go on a family outing as it will be a good idea for a short break from your daily schedule. If there was any misunderstanding brewing between any distant members, today is the day to sort things out.

Also read | Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 26: Love | Health | Career | Money