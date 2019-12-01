Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 02, 2019 : Love | Health | Career | Money

Gemini is the third zodiac sign in astrology. People born between May 21 – June 21 fall under the Gemini sun sign. They are adventurous and fun-loving individuals. Gemini can easily adapt to various situations, and they are quite outgoing by nature. Geminis do not like being upset or dull. The zodiac sign falls in love with people who do not shy away from being oneself. It is more about mental connection than anything else for this zodiac sign. Here is the daily horoscope prediction for your day. Find out what the stars are holding for you today.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign:

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Black and Grey

Lucky Number: 8 and 9

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Daily horoscope prediction for Gemini- December 02, 2019

Love

If you are in a relationship, then spend time with your partner as a beautiful journey awaits you today. Spend some quality time with your partner and talk out everything, be it about your marriage or kids. Open up to them as much as possible. If single, look for subtle clues from others, as a prospective partner might be waiting for you.

Career

Today is the perfect day to put your skills to use. If you have been thinking about making waves at the work front, but are waiting for some great opportunities, then today is the day. That will bring immense happiness to your life. It is time for some fun and at the same time putting your talents to some good use.

Health

Today, you are in the best shape of your life and are finally taking matters into your own hands. The good thing about today's planetary alignment is that it gets you to focus on your physical needs. Do only those tasks which you feel will yield results. You need to listen to the advice given by people, else you might end up working on things in the wrong direction.

Family

You feel like you're going through a minefield in your private life- one false move and there's going to be a blast. This is going to put you to the test today. Don't let others blame you for it all; they're also at fault sometimes. When it comes to solving problems, remember to be open to other's points of view. It's a difficult but not impossible task to reconcile with distant family members.

