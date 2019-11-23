Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 23: Love | Health | Career | Money

To put it mildly, you are somewhat overwhelmed with what is expected of you. There are frequent misunderstandings, especially with relatives and friends. To avoid making the tense situation worse, refrain from acting in the heat of the moment. You need a great deal of time and patience for talking things over to clear matters up. You come under intense scrutiny and react badly to criticism you might receive from people you care about most. Emotional outbursts lead you to say things you later regret. It is probably best if you try and remove yourself from any tense situation to a quiet place where you're able to reflect on how you feel.Approach any new venture with caution. Keep in mind that not all projects go exactly as planned; there are always new obstacles that you encounter along the way. Don't let yourself be distracted by pointless ventures, be patient, form a strategy for the projects you want to undertake to revive previous success.

Love

Things have been changing for a long time and not everything has remained the same. Especially with regards to your love life, your partner and you don't connect as well as you did anymore. But this is not a necessary development. Today is the ideal day to solve long overdue issues and make a new beginning. Be courageous and talk about your shared wishes and ideas! You will see that the connection of your hearts is closer than you thought.

Health

Healthwise less stress is an important issue. Pressure you're experiencing is not a reason to give up on your exercise regime or to be completely lethargic. Make sure you don't overdo your fitness, progressively find a balance between what's appropriate and a recovery process that suits both your body and mind.

Money and finances

Your finances are not exactly in the best of health. You just can’t seem to see the benefits you stand to gain and make one mistake after another. Do not take on any large-scale investments – your financial advisors are bound to give you a bad deal. Stick with smaller outlays to limit any potential damage.