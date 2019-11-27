Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 28: Love | Health | Career | Money

In your horoscope today, you are going to develop a financial plan so that you can have a safe and secure future. With your can-do attitude and the planetary positions, you will be able to do any kind of task at your hand and this will help you succeed in any plan you have. You also should take good care of your health during this period so that you can make the most out of your good times.

Gemini - What to Expect Today?

You will need to restrain your inclination to pay attention to the professional demands and needs of other people over your own. People of the opposite sex will play an important role in your life today, be it your professional or social life. Creative solutions are demanded by work schedules, some amount of brain-storming with your colleagues is needed.

Love

Your married relationship will take an important turn today. The arrival of Jupiter will seal the deal by helping you to pluck up the courage to ask your loved one that all-important question. If you're still single then keep your spirits up as the situation looks set to change this afternoon. Also, do not kid yourself into thinking that a certain person is out of your league.

Health

You're feeling good and looking good for the first time in a long time. Just keep an eye on that sweet tooth. you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Career

Work and career look interesting today, full of creative thoughts and ideas. You will remain focused and determined at work. You will feel positive and motivated. Your impulsive nature could get the better of you at work today.

Money

You will have to be very careful to increase your income. If you are a professional, you may need to work for extended hours. You had your bit of fun at spendings, and so now you might have to pay close attention to your bills.

