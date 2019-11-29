Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 30: Love | Health | Career | Money

Gemini is the third sign in the zodiac and is a very powerful one. They are determined, strong-headed and are known for keeping their word and getting things done in life. They are also highly ambitious and caring. Getting on their wrong side is not the best decision as they are known to be tough fighters in life.

Gemini - What to Expect Today?

You will need to control your desire to pay attention to the professional demands and needs of other people over your own. People of the opposite sex will play an important role in your life today. You will need to do some amount of brain-storming with your colleagues and come up with great ideas.

Love

You will do well today with your partner. The arrival of Jupiter will seal the deal by helping you to get the courage to ask your loved one that all-important question. For the single Gemini, do not lose hope and keep trying. Also, do not kid yourself into thinking that a certain person is out of your league as responses will soon come.

Health

You're feeling good and looking good after a long time. Look at the fruits of your efforts and control the desire to binge. You shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities in life.

READ: Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 26: Love | Health | Career | Money

Career

Work and career look interesting today, creative thoughts and ideas are brimming and must be given a chance. You will remain focused and determined at work and even get things done. Your impulsive nature could get the better of you at work today so be careful and do not over-invest.

READ: Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 27: Love | Health | Career | Family

Money

You will have to be very careful about your income. One wrong move could affect you badly. Be wise and consult the advice of elders. You may need to work for extra hours. Keep an eye on others who are linked to your account and pay close attention to your bills.

READ: Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 28: Love | Health | Career | Money