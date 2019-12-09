Gemini Horoscope For December 10, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular beings but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

Gemini Daily Horoscope | December 10, 2019- What to expect today?

Work

There is a high possibility for you to face some inconsistencies at the workplace as you might feel that your team is side-lining you. Though it may be a bad experience for you, something good will come soon. Plan the baby-steps to move ahead for achieving your goals.

Family

You are a highly considerate and well-mannered individual. Sometimes your relatives take advantage of it and try to make decisions for you. Do not let that happen, because if this pattern becomes a habit, you will have to suffer. Take control of your life in your hands.

Love

It’s never easy to continue to be in a committed relationship without any difference of opinions or arguments. There have been some issues between you and your partner, which you two have been ignoring, but its high time now to discuss them. Talk out your differences and amicably come to a conclusion.

Health

You do not feel like indulging in any rigorous exercise routine today and that’s okay. Give your body some relaxation, try meditation or yoga instead. This will further boost your mood and will help you rejuvenate your system. It’s a great day and you feel very active, without any fitness concerns. Stay as calm and composed as you can be to enjoy the day.