Gemini Horoscope For December 11, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular beings but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

Gemini Daily Horoscope | December 11, 2019- What to expect today?

Work

Do not proceed to put money in new ventures and work on the incomplete tasks to reduce stress. Doing proper research before signing any huge contracts is advised. Spend your money wisely today. Don’t let overspending create a problem for you. Spend on necessary things, not otherwise.

Family

Let go of things which are bothering them in order to maintain a calm and peaceful environment at home, and today is that day. Try to focus on staying away from a situation at home which might lead to a heated argument. Also, it's best to go for a movie or an outing with family today, as you need to spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Love

Seems like a great day to confess your love to someone whom you feel connected to romantically. Tell them how you feel for them and why they mean so much to you. Spend some quality time with them.

Health

The weather is changing rapidly, this could lead to some health issues like a cough or cold. Try to stay immune from such health hazards by avoiding any cold food or drinks. Have home-cooked food. Also, regular exercise is highly important to stay active. Don’t skip it over silly excuses.