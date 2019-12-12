Gemini Horoscope For December 13, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular, but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

Gemini Daily Horoscope | December 13, 2019- What to expect today?

Work

Use your creativity today on the work front. Try experimenting with your regular work pattern. This change will be fruitful for you. You might have some tough time dealing with some envious colleagues, try to avoid indulging into any un-necessary argument with them as they will try their best to provoke you. Instead, focus on yourself try to do something new with the help of technology and ease your work.

Family

Today, try to spend some time with your family, maybe go out for a movie or dinner. Also, you might reconcile with an old friend, whom you haven’t heard from a long period. Don’t ignore your friends today they’ve been waiting to meet see you since long.

Love

If you’re in a relationship then stop blindly agreeing with your partner's ideologies. Voice your opinion, do not stay mum leading to your views go into vain. If you and your partner are having a feud then make sure you defend your point of view. If single, try to hang out with your friends to a new café in the city, you might meet someone there. Probably a prospective partner.

Health

You’re high on energy today make the most of this Friday. With this much energy, you’re motivated to make some positive decisions. Even if the situation requires testing waters, you’ll be able to sail through very smoothly. Try a new sport as your body needs some physical activity.