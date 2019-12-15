Gemini Horoscope For December 16, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular, but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 6 and 5

Love

Simply focus on your relationship without thinking about something else. Being considerate is nice, but sometimes you need to solely focus on yourself. If single, then catch up with your old friends as you never know; an old friendship could transform into something more.

Career

You might face some complicated issues related to finances and business today. But your strong sense of judgment will help you come out of difficult situations as a winner. You can also seek out the help of your relatives with respect to the money, as they might help you.

Health

Today there will not be any reason left for you to relax, give your body the workout it deserves. You will be noticing how your vitality has a positive effect on the people around you. You should build your strength and energy if you encounter a stressful situation. Your stars require you to be as fit as possible; you will be prepared for everything eventually.

Family

Family always comes first and should always be your priority. You will feel calm and relaxed today, so try to spend more quality time with your friends and family. Pay attention to what your loved ones expect from you today. Do not ignore them owing to your work commitments. Instead, try to surprise them with a family holiday or some gifts for everyone at home.

