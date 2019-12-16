Gemini Horoscope For December 17, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

Geminis are smart and have greater intellectual habits which always help in outstanding ideating and delivery. They are one of the smartest signs in all the Zodiac signs. Gemini individuals are smart and great at grasping knowledge in urgent or fast-moving situations. The dualistic sign indicates the personality type; they can be the best of both worlds. They are often crowd pullers and have attractive personalities. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Red

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 9 and 11

Love

You will need to learn how to wait, patiently and without any underlying aims. Your love might be confused or you might feel the need to run away as the other side is not having the same emotions for you. But your solution is to heal and not obsess. There will be late night thoughts, but that is all a part of the healing process.

Career

You aim stability and do not like overly competing and overachieving benchmarks. But it is high time you get back in the game as people your level are moving ahead. There will be situations where you need to give your best despite your lack of interest, but that is what career building is.

Health

If you see the lift, take the stairs, if you see a taxi, try to walk. With your recovery from past discrepancies, it is important to find a healthy way of life. It is suggested that you make a choice, make the difficult choice that will help in the betterment of health.

Family

Family can also stand for frequent arguments, but your bloodline is also looking out for you. Anything they say or do can be out of context for you, but in the future, it will be fruitful. Remember to care of them in time of need.

