Gemini Horoscope For December 4 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular beings but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

Gemini - What to expect today?

Work:

You are working hard on the work front. Moreover, your ideas are appreciated and valued. But the only thing that is becoming difficult for you is increasing expectations from the superior’s end. Support your skills by monetary investment, as it will give you better returns in the future.

Family:

You’re an extremely considerate individual, who takes care of his/her family in the best possible manner. Then why are you stressing over petty issues nowadays? Relax and do not over-think. Spend time with your family. Try to make them understand your thought process about certain things. Also, try to lighten the atmosphere at home by going to a nice family dinner in the evening.

Love:

Matters of love are never easy, they require one to invest time and emotions. Recently, due to some work stress, you haven't been the best version of yourself to your partner, thus leading to a sort of discomfort from your partner's end. But it's not his/her fault. You two need to sit and talk, clear out everything amicably.

Health:

A piece of great news is on its way, so embrace it. Motivate yourself to have a healthier and fitter lifestyle. Do not neglect any issues related to health; consult a doctor immediately without any delay. Inculcate a balanced diet in your routine, and avoid any sort of junk or fried food. Opt for other workout regimes instead of your regular one.