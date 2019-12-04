Gemini Horoscope For December 5 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular beings but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

What to expect today – Gemini

Try not to overthink things today. This will confuse you more with your decisions. Weigh the choices you have to make today. Not every single choice matters, sometimes you need to be careful with your decisions. You also don’t have time for all this and you should probably go by your gut while making some decisions.

Love

Don’t be surprised if your partner hides anything from you today. It may also happen that others feel your tension and imbalance. At times you tend to be unreasonably jealous that can easily destroy quite a lot of trust. In discussions, you should stay calm-headed and reflect upon whether the occasion justifies your anger at all.

Also Read| Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 01: Love | Health | Career | Money

Career

Making hasty decisions turn out to be counterproductive and have unforeseen consequences for the future. Don't make any decisions without thinking through them carefully first. Your desire for praise and success can thwart you, let your colleagues contribute to success and adopt a far more modest strategy.

Also Read| Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 02, 2019: Love | Health | Career | Money

Money

Your financial conditions may not be in favour of you today. Your state of mind is so bad that you cannot head your own intuition. You may find trouble in getting good offers. If you try to force deals to happen, the opposite effects may happen. Do not opt for risky investments.

Also Read| Gemini daily horoscope for November 28: Love | Health | Career | Money

Health

Your physical condition and overall health will be improved when you will remain calm. Put a command on your energy level and put energy in the right direction. Too much exercise may exhaust you out, instead, give your body the right amount of rest and relaxation it deserves.

Also Read| Gemini Horoscope For December 4 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions