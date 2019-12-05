Gemini Horoscope For December 6, 2019 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular beings but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some Important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Green

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 5

Also Read: Gemini Horoscope For December 5 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

Gemini Daily Horoscope | December 06, 2019- What to expect today?

Work

Do not proceed to put money in new ventures and work on the incomplete tasks to reduce stress. Doing proper research before signing any huge contracts is advised. Try to make the most of your day, by completing your ongoing projects only. Spend your money wisely today.

Also Read: Gemini Horoscope For December 4 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

Family

It’s time to shop! Lately, you haven’t been able to spend time with your family, especially during outings. Take your family out for shopping, then probably for a nice family dinner. By doing this your family will be happy that you trying your best to balance your work and family life.

Also Read: Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 01: Love | Health | Career | Money

Love

You have been single for quite some time now. It’s high time you look for love around you. Since you are emotionally and financially stable, think about settling down soon. Try to meet new people now. Invest time in finding a match.

Also Read: Gemini Daily Horoscope For December 02, 2019: Love | Health | Career | Money

Health

A day to try some new physical activity to boost your energy level on a different high. You generally opt for brisk walking and basic cardio to keep yourself fit. But today you need to explore some new experiences and interesting ways of exercising like yoga, spinning or aerobics. As these forms of exercise will motivate you to work out more, without getting bored easily.