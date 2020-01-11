Gemini Horoscope For January 12, 2020: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Geminis are intelligent, indecisive individuals who possess several complexities in them. They are generally very flexible and often come up with the best ideas. Although Geminis are typically very outgoing and social beings, they also value their personal space. They are enthusiastic and are the heart of the party. They are also impulsive which does not always work in their favour. Impulsiveness can also make it hard for them to achieve what they want to achieve.

What to expect?

Love

You may be uncomfortable with the emotional intensity that's likely to step into every part of your day. You may wonder what the big deal is and why people are so hyped up over nothing. Perhaps, this is your cue to take things more seriously and act in a more sensitive manner. Your detachment can be an asset, but it could be your biggest enemy on a day like this.

Health

The planetary transit today requires you to do some work you would not do. The feeling will continue to be around for a few weeks, so get to work. Your skin might reflect all the stress that you are feeling these days. Apart from trying to get some sleep and fresh air, there are other things like exercise and yoga that can help you ease out the tension.

Career

If there is a big project coming your way, make sure that you take an active part in it. It might be your career-changing moment. There will be times when you feel nervous, but you will make it through. Always talk to your peers and colleagues for better guidance and exposure.

Family

Your family is happy with the changes they see in you. From spending more quality time with them to being a good listener, everything you are doing currently is working in your favour. Keep on walking this path which fetches happiness to your loved ones. Surprising them with a lovely treat can truly make them happy.

