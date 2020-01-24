The Debate
Gemini Horoscope For January 25, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Horoscope

Gemini Horoscope - The ruling planet for Gemini is Mercury, while the symbol is the twins; the sacred element is Air. Read the overview of the day here.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
gemini

We sometimes overlook the simplest ideas when we are trying to make a positive change, Gemini. If you are facing a problem now, you do not have to look far and wide for a way to correct it. The answer may be much simpler than you think, and it may be right under your nose. 

What to expect today?

When we argue with someone over a point we disagree on, we might forget that there are other things that we do agree on. That other party may temporarily become a nemesis, and it could also lead to a conflict. But if you truly listen to and hear out someone's explanation today, you may discover that there are some points that you can agree with wholeheartedly, even if you do not agree with everything. Be open-minded for the best solution. Your lucky colour for today is white and blue and your lucky number for today is 7, 38 and 43.

Love

There is a possible variant that you might connect with past love, and this option may prove to be quite successful. You have friends who do not agree with your risky intentions. Do what you want it. Remember it is your life, not theirs.

Health

You might be having a good unhealthy diet because of your current situation. But you need to understand the fact that your goals might not be achieved. Act and think accordingly. It is better if you act now than later.

Career

You may sense that you are coming to the end of something. You might feel a negative vibe around you today. You are right, but that does not mean you have to be in a rush to decide on your direction. Instead, Gemini, take this time to survey the scenery of your life.

Money

Today is the perfect day for a brand new beginning. Try not to overspend or get carried away by attractive things. This might be a great day for you to tackle some paperwork and property-related matters. 

