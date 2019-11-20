Gemini Horoscope For November 21 | Know Your Gemini Daily Predictions

Geminis are known for their social and offbeat personalities. But, they can likewise be deemed hesitant or meddling. A few Geminis love to be the focal point of attention, but some prefer solitude. They're regularly energetic people who are always ready for an undertaking or scholarly discussion.

Gemini: What to expect today?

You can expect good news today on the personal as well as the work front. Try to keep anger at bay to avoid disputes with your loved ones. Book a spa appointment to re-energize yourself after days of hard work.

Relationship

Slowly and steadily, the conversation between you are your partner is improving, hence rekindling the spark between you two. With increasing love and passion, you will be able to avoid unwanted conflicts. But you must work on your temper to avoid undesirable disputes. Meditate early in the morning to stay peaceful and calm throughout the day.

Single

If you are single, stars have aligned to make this time perfect for you to find the right person. These days you can expect to meet the person from your workplace or gym. Do not shy away from striking a conversation with them or asking them out. This time is favourable to start something.

Health

You have been working hard, Gemini. You should take a break and spend your day with family and friends. Moreover, you can pamper by gifting yourself a spa appointment. This day, you must give up all your stress and worries and soak in the positive vibes.

Career

On the professional front, you will hear some positive news at your workplace. This day you will be able to have a clear conversation with superiors. You will successfully be able to achieve the desired targets of the project that you were leading. You will garner appreciation from your colleagues as well as the boss.

