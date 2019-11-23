Gemini Horoscope For November 24, 2019: Gemini Daily Predictions

Gemini is the third astrological sign in the Zodiac. People born between May 21 – June 21 fall under the Gemini sun sign. Geminis are adventurous and fun-loving as an individual. Gemini can easily adapt to different situations and they are very outgoing by nature. Geminis do not like being upset or dull. Geminis fall in love with people who do not shy away from being oneself. For Geminis, it is more about mental connection than anything else. Read on to how will your day turn out to be today.

Gemini horoscope: What to expect today?

Today, the stars seem to work in your favour. There might be a change in your working habits which might be beneficial in the long run. You may receive positive feedback by the end of the day. You might be uncertain about the documentation, don’t hesitate to get the deal done.

Love

Today might be the day to clear all the misunderstandings with your partner. You could try and talk to your loved one about the issues that might be causing harm in your relationship. If you are single, you might interact with new people. Try and be patient and you may end the day on the positive note.

Work

Today you may receive opinions from your colleagues. But you might not seem to pay attention to every one of them. Try and take some time for yourself and make decisions accordingly. Your overall work is expected to be smooth and your boss might be happy with your performance.

Health

Since the last few days, you may have been thinking a little. It could be due to job stress and social dynamics. This might affect your well-being. Make sure to rest and detoxify yourself for some time. Meditation could be a good idea at the moment. You could also take up Yoga or Pilates for the long run.

Family

Your family dynamics might not be smooth today. If you collectively need to make any decision it could be a good idea to postpone it for now. Try not to impose your opinion on everybody even though you may be right. Try and have an open mind to their suggestion or problems.

