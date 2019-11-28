Gemini Horoscope For November 29: Gemini Horoscope Predictions

Gemini is the third astrological sign in the Zodiac. People belonging to this star sign are born between May 21 – June 21. They are adventurous and fun-loving as an individual. and can easily adapt to different situations. They are also outgoing by nature. Geminis do not like being upset or dull and fall in love with people who do not shy away from being oneself. For Geminis, it is more about mental connection than anything else.

Read Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 28: Love | Health | Career | Money

Gemini Daily Horoscope: What to expect for November 29?

Geminis, it is alright to be competitive. Your day may beat the odds. You may have a flow of energy and would ignore the criticism that comes your way. However, today challenges may come your way, but it may seem easy to complete.

Read Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 27: Love | Health | Career | Family

Health

You will have an excessive workload today. You could walk your way through work by distributing it evenly at your workplace. You could revive yourself by having a reunion with your old friends and spend the day with them, which may leave you feeling fresh and energetic.

Love

You would value the opinion of your loved one. There may be an unexpected romantic long drive or a movie date. There might also be some misunderstandings in your relationships with respect to commitments. But you could do away with the problem by having a heartfelt conversation with your loved one. Doing this might get you closer to one another.

Read Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 26: Love | Health | Career | Money

Career

Your creativity might be at peak today. Innovative ideas at your workplace may work better for you than expected. The financial rewards of trying new ideas might be great. You will also receive positive responses from your colleagues.

Read Gemini Daily Horoscope For November 25: Love | Health | Career | Money

Family

There might be a difference in opinion at home, which may create friction between you and your family members. Make sure to have an open mind and give a listening ear to your family members' opinions. Make sure you communicate well in order to sort the misunderstandings.