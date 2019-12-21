Daily Gemini Horoscope | Things You Need To Keep In Mind | December 22, 2019

The biggest strength of Geminis is their intellectual level. They are one of the most intelligent Zodiac signs amidst all the other twelve signs. They are easy-going and very sharp individuals who grasp things very swiftly. Geminis have a dualistic personality. The same can be seen in their zodiac symbol. On one hand, they are highly energetic and socially popular, but on the other hand, they can be untrustworthy and unreliable. Other interesting traits of people with Gemini zodiac sign include gregarious nature, inquisitive personality, and impulsive decision-making.

Some important facts about Gemini zodiac sign

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

Element: Air

Lucky Colour: Green and Pink

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 3 and 9

Love

On the love front, you will be blessed with good news. Be on a lookout for someone special that might come in your life. But, do not emphasise much on it either as it can keep your attention away from other important things like your career and family.

Health

Take special care of your health today as minor setbacks can put your health in tiring situations. If you're on medications, do not miss a dosage as it can affect you more than you think. Consume a balanced healthy diet today and take up exercises which will help you.

Finance

Financial stability is something that you haven't struggled with. But today ensure that you do not indulge in mindless spendings as they can affect your overall financial position. Take care of your financials as with other aspects of your life to ensure you do not get stressed out.

Career

You need to take a step back and analyze the career you are in from a third person's perspective. Weigh the positives and negatives from a rational standpoint to understand whether the work you're putting in will help you ahead in life. Do not have a negative outlook at your work and career in the long run either.