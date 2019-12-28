Astrology studies the positions of celestial objects and predicts human affairs relative to the position of the planets. Here is an overview of how your day will unfold with respect to love and relationship. Look for your zodiac sign and read your daily horoscope predictions.

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 25

Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 29

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 10

Aires

You may find yourself putting immense efforts and trying too hard on your relationships. You may be at crossroads with your partner based off some decisions. You will need to be a little more compassionate and consider the opinion of your partner rather than fueling the feud even further.

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 12

Taurus

Relationships and love will be blooming in your favour today. You may develop a keen liking towards someone significant and get closer to them. People who are already in a relationship might get some good news about possibly tying the knot.

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 6

Gemini

Today will turn out to be memorable and will have an impact on you. You will have the opportunity to spend a lot of time communicating with your loved one. The time you share will help you both understand each other better and will prove vital in the years to come. The emotional connection between the two of you will also increase.

Cancer

You may find yourself having second thoughts in regards to your partner. It seems like you will remain highly occupied with your professional life. It is advised that you manage your day in a way that you are able to spend time with your partner. This will give you the time to reason out with your partner and also make your partner realise he/she is of immense importance to you.

Leo

You will develop be filled with a positive attitude in all aspects. It is advised that you use this attitude to build an emotional and mental connection with your partner. Avoid conflicts as much as you can and focus on how you can be constructive in the relationship.

Virgo

You may be startled and surprised to see a blooming friendship turn into something even more serious. This may cause minor differences among your peers, however, you will be able to handle them well. There is a chance of getting closer to someone of the opposite sex.

Libra

Today may seem like the most appropriate day for you to profess unsaid feelings to someone whom you may have feelings for. Minor setbacks that caused the spark to die will be ignited once again and you will be able to start a new leaf. If you are attracted to someone, express whatever feelings you have before it gets too late.

Scorpio

You will experience some good times with your partner. Today seems favourable for you to plan out something extravagant. If you are single, you will most likely spend some quality time with yourself today and discover new possibilities. This will help you to know yourself better.

Sagittarius

It is advised that you control your anger and be more considerate towards the needs of your partner. Speak to your partner as communication is the key to resolve any issues. You will mostly be able to enjoy complete solitude and peace today if you are single.

Capricon

Your interaction with your partner will determine the roadmap of your relationship. If you are faced with any sort of an obstacle try reasoning out rather than jumping to conclusions. Try to avoid being busy and spend time with your partner.

Aquarius

A trip with your partner would be something that would prove productive for your relationship. Try to spend as much time as possible with your partner as these will be the moments you will cherish later. If you are single, you will have the opportunity to have an interaction with someone special.

Pisces

You may finally be relieved of past burdens that were holding back your relationships. If you happen to be single you will most likely have the opportunity to discover someone new in your life. You will learn something new today about relationships.