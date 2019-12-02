Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 3

Astrology is the study of celestial objects and how they are bound to affect human affairs. Having an idea about how your day might look will keep you prepared for most of the issues that you will probably face. Here you can check to see what to expect on the romantic front. Have a look at the love and relationship horoscope for December 3, 2019.

What to expect today?

Aries

Your partner will treat you with a lot of love and respect today, a little more than usual. You need to make sure that you also put in some amount of effort into pleasing your partner. Them doing all the work is should not be encouraged. Your inputs are important.

Taurus

Today is the perfect day for you to try and arrange a get-together. The someone you have been flirting with for a while might also show up and you can actually kick start your "thing". You will find your day productive when it comes to the romantic front.

Gemini

You might meet someone interesting today. Try to talk to the person who has been putting in efforts to communicate lately. This is likely to lead somewhere interesting. Your shared interest in each other should be encouraged. Keep doing your part, the rest will follow.

Cancer

You really need to keep your mind clear about what you think of your partner. If you are confused, you need to confess to the person about the same. If not, discuss what has not been working for you lately. It will help you resolve the issues you have been facing.

Leo

You need to grab the opportunity you get today to express how you have been feeling lately. You have been facing issues with your partner lately and these issues need to be resolved as soon as possible. Try to talk when you get a chance instead of pushing it to another time.

Virgo

You might feel like the one you met recently is the one. You, however, need to research a little more on the person you have been talking to. Make sure you are well versed with the person before taking the big step or it might fall apart in a short time.

Libra

You are possibly feeling a little trapped lately. This is mainly because you have not been communicating with your partner. There is no right time for it anymore, as this is the only option left for you. Try to communicate, and it might stop things from getting worse.

Scorpio

Today is the perfect day for you to spend some time with your partner. If you have been feeling low for a while now, this might be the right reason for you to get out of your shell. Your partner will make your mood brighter within no time.

Sagittarius

You need a break from your regular schedule. The best way to do this is to take a weekend off with your partner. This will help you distract yourself from all the stress you have been facing lately. The break might be much needed for your partner as well.

Capricorn

There is a possibility of you meeting someone today. You might like a few things about the person. If you feel like going camping or to a party, go for it as this might be where you find the person. Keep your doors open for opportunities.

Aquarius

You have been finding it hard to deal with the lack of attention from your partner. This could either be because you have been distant lately or just because your partner has been busy. There is nothing to worry about, just try to get them to spend some time with you and things will fall into place.

Pisces

You might meet someone special while you are doing your regular chores. Pay attention to the detail as you never know where you will find the spark. Your day is sure to treat you well today with a bucket of surprises.

