Horoscope | Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | January 10, 2020

Astrology research is characterised by the observation of planets and stars and how their location and arrangement influences a person's day to day life. Here is a look at how your day will turn out to be in terms of love and relationship. Read more to know about what your zodiac sign has to say about your love life for today.

Aries

There is good news if you are in a long-distance relationship or if you have been waiting for some news of who is far away from you. Today the longed-for reunion seems much closer to you than it has been in recent months. Communication will be key to your happiness today.

Taurus

Your partner might surprise you today to lift your mood up. Keep calm and try to avoid arguments. Rather, appreciate them for their efforts to make you feel better. If you are single, plan an evening walk with your friend or family member; as you need to talk your heart out.

Gemini

Try to take things slow on the love front. You might feel sensitive today so a gentle tease may feel like a big attack. It will be better to avoid too many interactions for today. So, if you feel overwhelmed during any situation, take a moment to step back, clear your head and then join back in.

Cancer

You may feel attracted to your partner today. You can create a cosy atmosphere at home and spend some time together. If you are single and looking for love, there are possibilities around you. You may need to pay more attention, talk, smile or make eye contact and generally make the first move.

Leo

Today, you may feel more possessive and needy than usual. It might be problematic if you cannot talk it over with your partner, and discuss the possible reasons for you feeling this way. However, if you ignore this problem, you may end up making it worse.

Virgo

Today seems to be the perfect time to connect with your partner. Love is in the air. A candle-light dinner, any couple activity or a cosy evening on the couch should be the key. If you are single, you might meet somebody out of the blue and form an instant connection.

Libra

Because you might be a little irritated today, you might find yourself on the crossroads with your partner. You might feel the loss of self-confidence, which can directly affect your relationship. It is advisable that you sit down with your partner and find a solution together.

Scorpio

For all the single Virgos, there are chances that you might find your long lost love today. There might be a few misconceptions with your significant other which may dampen your spirits. There may be a requirement for some personal discussion with your lover to solve the issues.

Sagittarius

The planetary positions seem to affect your attitude today. You might be extra charming and, hence, you can try to impress your partner today. If you are single, you can use this charm and ask your crush out. You might just get a yes today.

Capricorn

You might feel abandoned as your partner might be more interested in their life. Instead of blaming your partner entirely for your problems, you should talk it out instead and find a solution. Capricorn will be the most compatible sun sign for the day, says your horoscope.

Aquarius

Prioritise your partner’s need to make them feel loved and valued. Make room for some quality time today irrespective of the million unfinished tasks on your plate. An affectionate gesture for your lover today can be extremely persuasive.

Pisces

Be a good listener and do not run into conclusions without proper explanations. Be supportive of your partner's decisions and do not hesitate to open up with honesty. It's a good day to confess something that you might have kept in the dark all this time.

