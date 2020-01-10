Horoscope | Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | January 11, 2020

Astrology research is characterised by the observation of planets and stars and how their location and arrangement influences a person's day to day life. Here is a look at how your day will turn out to be in terms of love and relationship. Read more to know about what your zodiac sign has to say about your love life for today.

Aries

Your relationship is on stake today. Talking about your problems would help you get your union back on the right track. It's a frustrating day for those of you who are still single. You cannot find anyone you like at the minute.

Taurus

You and your partner have agreed on taking a fresh new start. You can no longer handle the negative vibes at home and wish you could go back to the way things used to be. Singles, today you will feel like calling your ex and taking things out.

Gemini

Affection and benevolence are showing their presence today. You have only one thing in mind, making the most of this romantic day. Singles, you get many opportunities to meet people today.

Cancer

You might have some doubts about your relationship today. What's more, the Moon/Uranus square is making you even more emotional than usual, and you might lose your cool. Singles, you have a lot of emotional questions swirling around your head today, and you might be a bit overwhelmed.

Leo

Spending quality time with your partner will help you move your relationship back in the right direction. Make the most of what life has to offer together. Singles, you don't feel like meeting new people today.

Virgo

Today, you may feel more possessive and needy than usual. It might be problematic if you cannot talk it over with your partner, and discuss the possible reasons for you feeling this way. However, if you ignore this problem, you may end up making it worse.

Libra

Today, there will be little issues in your everyday life and it's going to be tough to handle. Singles, you still think of your ex, due to which you have a hard time taking things into consideration. So you're not capable of focusing on new encounters.

Scorpio

The moon will still cause problems in your love life today. Your Moon, opposite this conjunction, might bring some changes or doubt. You're seeing things clearly, but the emotions that are tied to this awareness may disturb you.

Sagittarius

Today you and your partner will get into an argument over financial issues. You're too impulsive for your own good at times. Your partner accuses you of spending your cash like there's no tomorrow.

Capricorn

You've been let down so many times in love that you've decided to focus on yourself for the time being. It will give you the chance to reassess your priorities and devise a new strategy for romance. After a few hours alone, you'll come to the decision that you're not ready to share your life with someone new just yet.

Aquarius

It is good news for all the singles. Your private life takes up a whole new meaning. Today you will have a chance to meet someone exceptional.

Pisces

You will spend a good time with your partner today. Avoid people who make you feel that your relationship is complicated. If you are single, do not be too desperate to get someone, be the way you are instead.