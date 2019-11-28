Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | November 29

Having an idea about what is on store for you today will help you deal with it better. Even if you feel things are not working out for you, the one thing to keep in mind is that your approach is what matters. Have a positive outlook and things will get better.

What to expect today

Aries

You will feel like moving on is possible today. You have been stuck on that one person for a while now. You need to make sure that it does not take a toll on you. Try to distract yourself as it is the only way out.

Taurus

You could feel attracted to someone you thought you would never catch feelings for. This could lead to something good. All you have to do is not overthink about it. There are high chances of the other person reciprocating what you feel for them.

Gemini

You and your partner have been coming closer to each other with time. This might be a great opportunity to take it to the next level and let yourself go. You will realise that you have been holding back your feelings for no reason.

Read | Horoscope | Daily Horoscope For November 27 For All Zodiac Signs

Cancer

Something big is on way for you. You need to hold in there with a positive outlook. You will feel like things have not been aligning for you lately. Do not take it to your heart as it will be the best for you to take things lightly.

Leo

You might try too hard today. Do make sure the same efforts are being reciprocated. You need to limit yourself as lately you have been exhausting yourself. Give your partner some time and space as it is necessary.

Virgo

You might feel moody in general today. You can tackle the feeling by spending some quality time with your partner. Try to keep your patience up. This will help you have a logical approach to situations.

Read Horoscope For Today: All Zodiac Signs - November 28 | Daily Predictions

Libra

The day might come out to be lucky for you. All you need to do is to make sure that you make the most out of the situations that arise. Nature will do the best but a part of it is up to you. Keep an open mind and accept things as they come

Scorpio

There is scope for something new and exciting on the romantic front. You have to make sure you do not overthink the situations and problems that arise. Just try to keep calm and go with the flow. It will help you deal with anything that comes your way.

Sagittarius

You have not been spending enough time with your loved one lately. Try to make time for them as it has been pending for a while now. They might even be feeling distant as you fail to give them the attention.

Read | Leo Horoscope For November 28, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Capricorn

You have been feeling less energetic lately. This is possibly happening because you have been stuck in routine. Try to explore with your partner. Go out and do new things so it keeps the spark alive. Giving up at this point is not what you need.

Aquarius

You have been looking for something real and authentic. You will find the person when it is meant to happen. For now, you need to focus on yourself and explore new areas. Your hard work will be rewarded.

Pisces

You will feel very adventurous and enthusiastic today. Put this energy to use by simply communicating. If you feel like doing something, take your partner along as it will make them feel better. They need a break and it would be better with you.

Read | Horoscope For Today | Daily Career And Business Horoscope For November 26