Horoscope Today | Find Daily Astrology Predictions | November 26, 2019

The study of astrology helps you predict your day and unfold the series of events. A well planned day is a productive day. Reading your horoscope shall provide you with a headstart. Recognise what is in store for today depending on your sun sign. Plan your day according to your horoscope for the day. Here is the horoscope for all zodiac signs for November 26 that will help you embrace every opportunity that comes your way.

What to expect on November 26- Daily Horoscope Prediction

Aries

Today will be a very fruitful day. There are chances for a promotion or a big business deal falling in place. You will be high-spirited and full of energy today.

Taurus

Today, you will go through a slew of emotions, which might also lead to a turmoil in your relationships. You might also get into a fight with a senior at work. It is advised to keep calm.

Gemini

You will be very competitive at work, especially if you run your own business. Your enthusiasm and spirit will persuade you to set a new fitness goal and shift your attention to the goal.

Cancer

You will face an awkward moment when you are shifted away from your comfort zone. This will help you introspect and make a stern decision that will affect your future. Be mindful and concentrated.

Leo

You will spend most of the time decluttering your residence and workspace. You will delve into dark corners and dusty cupboards and clear all the clutter. Take care of your health and be hydrated throughout the day.

Virgo

Your communication skills are on a downfall. So think before you speak, because your words can hurt others. Which might lead to turmoil in relationships.

Libra

Today is a fruitful day as you will earn some extra money out of past investments. You might earn more than expected, but chances are that you will spend more too.

Scorpio

You will be frustrated to see all live events going haywire. This phase of frustration and disappointment might continue longer than expected. So, keep calm and wait for the right moment to get back on track

Sagittarius

It is an ideal day to end traumatic relationships. Also, consider hiring a therapist or life coach to help you get over the trauma of a fragmented relationship. You will soon be happy and beloved.

Capricon

Today destiny will introduce you to a new person. He will bring happiness and new people in your dormant life. This person will play an important role in your life.

Aquarius

You have been sick for a long time now. Today is an ideal day to start everything afresh. Start your day with exercising and reading religious preachings to help you calm your mind.

Pisces

Everything will work for you professionally, and personally, today. Go easy on your body and indulge yourself with only healthy stuff. Also, keep a check on your finances and expenses today.

