Horoscope For Today: All Zodiac Signs - November 28 | Daily Predictions

Astrology studies the positions of celestial objects and predicts human affairs relative to the position of the planets. The study of astrology helps you predict your day and may help in unfolding the series of events. Reading your horoscope may provide you with a headstart about what to expect in your day today.

Aries

Today is the day that you will outshine all your colleagues at work. The tip for today would be to keep your expectations at the minimal and to just focus on the tasks. The day will make you realise that you achieve your full potential when you work under pressure.

ALSO READ| Horoscope: Daily Career And Business Horoscope - November 25, 2019

Taurus

Seems like you might have had a fun time yesterday but today you need to gear up as there are milestones to reach. It is an important day as any plans you make today will prove as a strong foundation for your future.

Gemini

You will find solace in the company of your closed circle, relish this time and remember to not take anything for granted. This is also the perfect time to discuss matters related to finance with your family.

Cancer

Connecting with your friends and old allies will give you a new perspective in life and you may also feel overwhelmed by all the attention that you will receive today. Overall, today your day will be filled with affection and cordial ties.

Leo

Take care of your health Leo, the winters may bring the seasonal cough and cold. Eat well to maintain your body's immunity and thus prep your body for the upcoming cold. Today will be a mixed kind of day for you as you will be dissatisfied with your partner's opinions but the key is to not let anything get to your head.

ALSO READ| Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | November 26

Virgo

You have been doing well health-wise so it's the day when you can give yourself some reward by having some feast with your buddies. Also, remember to take rest so that you are charged up for the upcoming challenges in the coming days.

Libra

It's mid of the week and you are duly waiting for the weekend, but the key is to cherish every day just the way it is. Keep an open mind and if you are perceptive, you may even get some meaningful epiphanies to keep you amused throughout the day.

ALSO READ| Horoscope Today | Find Daily Astrology Predictions | November 26, 2019

Scorpio

You will spend your day working very hard today. Since starting your new business venture, you will be high on energy and full of focus. Your hard work may inspire many around you.

Sagittarius

It is time to let go of the bad memories and hold on to positivity. You might not be in a good mood today but be careful and try not to welcome any forthcoming issues due to your anger issues.

Capricorn

Capricorn your intuitions and intellect are at a high today that you will almost feel invincible. Keep your spirit high up like this and you are soon in the race to get back at your game.

Aquarius

Today you may find something unexpected coming your way that may help you find your long lost hope and goal. Keep on with your consistency at your workplace but also make sure that you introspect and revisit your priorities in your life. Don't get carried along by the things happening around you.

ALSO READ| Horoscope For Today | Daily Career And Business Horoscope For November 26

Pisces

You may hear some news from your family that may want to take up more responsibilities that could increase your expenses. But don't worry, no good deed will go away unrewarded.