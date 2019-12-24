Horoscope For Today | Daily Career And Business Horoscope | December 25

Astrology is the study of planets and stars and how their position or their alignment affects your day. It consists of 12 zodiac signs which are assigned according to the birth date of the person. Read here to know more about how will your career and business affect the series of events happening today under your zodiac sign.

Aries

Your career will face unexpected obstacles that are not easy to overcome. Rid yourself of nagging doubts and keep working hard. Be wary of enemies.

Taurus

This is that time of year when many people have high expectations of the season. We are all supposed to be perfectly happy and to have an idyllic time of it. But you may not be feeling the spirit of the season right now, Taurus. It is an internal thing that you can choose to feel any time of year.

Gemini

The message behind that adage could be helpful for you today, Gemini. You are someone who moves fast, and you often run on a combination of impulse and intuition. But today, with the chaos of the holiday season creating a great deal more activity and emotion, it can be easier to get mixed up. Playing it safe is important today.

Cancer

Someone in your life may have disappointed you recently by not coming through for you on something, but keep in mind that it may be more because of the circumstances than anything else. Give this person a chance to redeem themselves.

Leo

Even your most minor flaws may take on huge proportions if you are being particularly judgmental of yourself. You are perfect. You are the one who lifts that person up and gives them the inspiration to keep trying and to keep believing in themselves.

Virgo

You are being reminded that you are in control of the way your day goes, Virgo. You have the power to point your day in any direction you wish. You may scoff at that idea though, since you may feel that a lot is going wrong and you have little control.

Libra

There is a skill or talent you have perfected over the years, Libra. Now you make it look easy. And when you reach such a level with something like this, you tend to forget how hard you had to work and the struggles you went through to get to this point. You need to remember that you have gone through such experiences before and mastered it.

Scorpio

You may have the choice today of utilizing a short-term repair to something rather than going with a fix that would take up more time but would also be much more permanent. Usually, you would go with the latter, Scorpio, because you are a long-range thinker.

Sagittarius

You may be dealing with a puzzling matter now, Sagittarius. No matter how carefully and how closely you look at the situation. It may be all of the close inspection that is confusing you. Sometimes it is best to give yourself a break from scrutinizing and just observe casually.

Capricorn

We want everyone to acknowledge and be happy with us. Most of all, we want to do all that perfectly. Sometimes things do not work that way, you need to understand that today.

Aquarius

Before any of the greatest painters in history began creating the masterpieces they are known for, they sat before a blank canvas. At that moment, there was nothing. But then those artists persevered because they allowed themselves to be moved by their creativity until they created something powerful that moves people to this day. You may be at work on something that you find challenging today

Pisces

If you have a big goal in mind, it is always helpful to have friends in high places who can help you make it happen. But keep in mind, Pisces, that it is not essential. But with your imagination, you can surely find a way to realize your goal without someone else's help.

