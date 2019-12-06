Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 7

Astrology studies the positions of celestial objects and predicts human affairs relative to the position of the planets. Here is an overview of how your day will unfold concerning love and relationship. Look for your zodiac sign and read your daily horoscope predictions.

Daily Love and Relationship Horoscope prediction for December 7

Aries

Today is the best day to go on a romantic date with your partner. Use the opportunity to vicariously propose for marriage. You will be charming today, use it to your benefit.

Taurus

You are going to miss your partner today, who will be out of town for work purposes. Whenever you miss your partner, call or message him/her to ask for well-being.

Gemini

Your relationship is in a bad phase where you constantly fight with your partner over trivial issues. Spend the day resolving these issues or else this might lead to the closure of your relationship. Keep your calm, when in the vicinity of your partner.

Cancer

Changes are coming up in your relationship. The reason could be an outside force. But make sure you do not overreact. Focus on what you have and what you want.

Leo

You will meet your ex-partner at a public gathering, which might make things awkward between you and your partner. A simple way to clear the misunderstanding is by pampering your partner with gifts and compliments.

Virgo

Today is an ideal day to engage in romantic gestures by pampering your partner with all the love and luxury. You should plan a romantic date for your partner. If you are planning to settle with your partner, today is an ideal day to propose for marriage.

Libra

You will have little to no conversation with your partner today. This might disappoint or upset your partner. To better the situation, be in touch with your partner over text messages. Your social skills are on the downside, so avoid going on a date. This is not the best time to flirt or tell jokes.

Scorpio

A romantic day is on the cards. Your partner and you will spend maximum time together, giving each other undivided attention.

Sagittarius

You will spend most of your day with your relatives and family. This will disappoint your partner, who might start a fight over a trivial issue. Stay away from solving any issue in your relationship, because it might lead to the closure of your relationship.

Capricorn

Today is not an ideal day to meet your partner, as you both might end up having a heated argument with your partner. These fights will continue for a longer period. So brace yourself and stay focused, as this bad phase will pass soon.

Aquarius

While cleaning an old rack, you will come across some beautiful photos of you and your partner. Cherish the moment and spend the day with your partner, discussing your love life and more.

Pisces

Today is the ideal day to make up for all the lost time with your partner. Surprise them with a romantic candlelight dinner and a movie. Try to spend maximum time with your partner reminiscing your romantic memories.