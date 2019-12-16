Horoscope: Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 17, 2019

Astrology studies the positions of celestial objects and predicts human affairs relative to the position of the planets. Here is an overview of how your day will unfold with respect to love and relationship. Look for your zodiac sign and read your daily horoscope predictions.

Daily Love and Relationship Horoscope prediction for December 17

Aries

Today shall bring a lot of growth and positivity in your relationship. Things shall fall into place. You will get a good amount of time to spend with your partner. Make the most of each moment.

Taurus

Lately, you have been hiding things. You must come out and be honest. your partner deserves to know the truth. You should mend things and sort it all out.

Gemini

You need to take time out for yourself and work things out. Ask yourself what you want. You jump jobs and relationships but it is finally time to settle down.

Cancer

You must work it all out. Things are getting rough and you need to pay attention. You are smart and you must use your time correctly. Meet new people and find out yourself.

Leo

You need to be kind and honest. You must reveal your feelings to your partner. Give them the attention they seek. You must talk it all out.

Virgo

You need to decide and be sure of what you want. You are a nice person but looking around too much shall do you no good. Make conversation and think clearly.

Libra

You must communicate and give time. You are very loyal and your relationship is going smooth. You must also be frank and open.

Scorpio

You will be sad today as now your mind is in duality. Things are rough between you and your partner. You must be careful with the information you seek.

Sagittarius

Things are getting pretty complicated. Your actions have finally got results. You need to be cautious while spending time with your partner. Your partner is worried and it is time you give clarity.

Capricorn

You must figure out your life and sort things out. Meet new people and see what you really want. Do not play games as that shall harm you but be frank and open.

Aquarius

Do something special. Surprise your partner with a spa-day followed by a candle-light dinner. Spend some quality time with your partner today.

Pisces

You must be thinking as to where your life is going. You must think and decide. Do not be impulsive and start something you cannot commit to.

