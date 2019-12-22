Horoscope: Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 23, 2019

Astrology is the study of the influence of cosmic objects on human lives. Every planet or star affects different spheres of life. By studying and observing planets and stars and their arrangement, astrology can tell how it will influence a person on a daily basis. Here's a look at how your day will turn out to be in terms of love and relationships. Read on to know about the series of events under your zodiac sign that will take place today. Plan the day accordingly.

Daily horoscope for Love and Relationship

Aries

Aries, being a fire sign, are very passionate. Your cheerful nature always attracts people like a moth to a flame. While you love to take charge of situations, today, you might have moments where you would want to feel loved and expect others to be more sensitive towards your feelings. The good thing is, people around you will pick up on that and would shower you with affection.

Taurus

Taurus, the earth sign, you have been hiding your feelings from your loved ones and your partner. While you are comfortable in putting up a happy face and face challenges, it is important that you let your soft side take over sometimes. As a human being, it is a blessing that we are capable of expressing our emotions. So, let all your fears go, and come out of your tough exterior.

Gemini

You have recently made some tough decisions regarding your career. While you were aware that it would affect your relationships, you might get overwhelmed and yearn to spend time with your partner. Dear Gemini, know that time is the best medicine. You made certain decisions after much contemplation, therefore you must drop all the doubts you could be having. Your loved ones will help you.

Cancer

Dear moonchild, you are among the most loving zodiac signs. Your protective nature and loyalty have made your relationship with your partner stronger and love is blooming. It is time that you start getting vocal about your feelings and problems that you have been having with friends and family. You will be surprised by the positive response that you would receive.

Leo

Leo, who is often regarded as a natural leader, is a warm-hearted and loving person. Recently, you have intensified bonds with your partner and have started a new chapter in your life. Owing to your nature, you will receive a lot of love and attention from your partner. Do not forget to return the same kind of love, as it is always a two-way street.

Virgo

Don't overthink it. It is important that you set your goals. Understand that no matter how many times you try, sometimes the outcome will remain the same. It is okay to be alone for a while. That way, you will value your privacy too.

Libra

Libra, your heart has been fighting with your brains lately. You are afraid of hurting your loved one and want to do the right thing. But if your heart is with someone else, then understand that you are not doing justice with your partner and the other person and you are being unfair to yourself as well. Love is an emotion that must be felt and must be shown. It is the most magical and natural feeling. So be honest to yourself, and, if required, take the decision that will be better for your future.

Scorpio

You are happy with how things are in your life. A loving partner, a decent job, and caring friends, you seem to have it all. While it is easy to take things for granted, it is equally important to know that time does not stand still. One moment you have it all, the next moment it could be all gone. So enjoy each moment while it is there and be grateful in life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians never have a tough time in impressing people around them. Their quirky nature always draws people towards them. While you fear standing still in life, it is important that you learn to hold on to people and value them in life. Though you do not like being bossed around, it is sometimes okay to let things go by and agree with your partner even when you do not want to.

Capricorn

You have been dealing with a lot of things. While work has kept you on your toes, your health has been troubling you a lot too. It is during these times that we realise how important relationships are in life. Love and care are two emotions that can affect a person’s state of mind tremendously. Cherish those relationships while they are there.

Aquarius

Take time out today and plan a dinner with your partner or family. While it is important to be grateful in life, it is equally important to make people realise how much you value your relationships. Small gestures from your side can make big differences in your life.

Pisces

You have been trying to go out with a certain someone for a long time now. It is highly possible that today might be the day that they respond and agree to see you. Do not get too excited about it and let things happen in their own time. Remember, haste makes waste.