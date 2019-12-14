Horoscope: Love And Relationship Horoscope | Saturday, December 15, 2019

Astrology research is characterised by the observation of planets and stars and how their location or arrangement influences a person on a daily basis. Here's a look at how your day will turn out to be in terms of love and relationship. Learn more to know about the series of events under your zodiac sign that will take place today. Plan the day accordingly.

Aries

The person you love so much never fails to amaze you. Today, it is time for you to let yourself, love, without any restrictions on yourself. The partner you love is trying to reach out to you in many ways, by showing love and affection. Allow the best of you to take the charge when it comes to love and see how magical things can get.

ALSO READ | Horoscope: Love And Relationship Horoscope | Saturday, December 14, 2019

Taurus

Taurus, the time has arrived where you need to get up and start a conversation with the one you have been hiding feelings for. According to the stars, there are high chances of being successful in your approach. Do not let hesitation get the best of you.

Gemini

You may be having a hard time letting go of an issue in your relationship which may cause you anxiety and anger. Maybe someone bruised your ego. Or maybe you have been disappointed in some way. However, you have to let it go. When we harbour bad feelings about something in the past, it accomplishes nothing - or at least nothing positive.

Cancer

Cancer, whatever has been happening recently makes it difficult for you to understand and it is okay. Family matters are soon to get sorted as time passes and the few friends you have is everything you need. When it comes to love, Cancerians are having a hard time protecting their loved one. However, the person who loves you will never let you down. You are lucky to have them.

Leo

When you feel really good about something you are doing, you probably enjoy sharing it with their loved ones. But when you receive criticism unexpectedly on something that you saw as perfect, it can be crushing. If you have received critical feedback on a project you believe in, try to see it from the perspective of an objective party.

ALSO READ | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 13

Virgo

Your relationship is starting to confuse you right now. It may seem that your partner is more interested in the sky than. If you think your relationship is going nowhere then this is the time when you bring up the topic and resolve it with your partner. `

Libra

Today, a single Libra will see that the person with whom they were getting attached feels the same for them. Many things will unfold, be ready for welcoming new things. The committed ones will feel lucky to be in love as everything would feel like a dream. Today is the day where you will see no limits in love, wishes are going to be fulfilled. Libra, today, love will make you feel complete and satisfied.

ALSO READ | Horoscope: Daily Love and relationship horoscope | December 12

Scorpio

What if you were told that an opportunity that awaits you could be life-affirming and life-changing? Would you accept the challenge and fulfil a dream? You may be holding back from saying yes to an offer or an opportunity that your spouse is providing you, but it could make a big difference in your life if you were to go for it

Sagittarius

Every day will offer you multiple opportunities for love. But today is more special as there is the potential for happiness everywhere you look and in everything you do. If you are not taking advantage of that potential, then you are essentially cheating yourself out of these opportunities.

Capricorn

You may be evaluating a new development in your love-life from the point of view of an outdated opinion. It may not have occurred to you to expand your knowledge, dear Capricorn, because you may not realize that your thinking is relaying you back to an old event.

Aquarius

This week has been very emotional for you. Things are going to change positively. Do not let the past events hold you back from becoming better in life and moving ahead. Good things are coming.

Pisces

You may be working hard to change a situation in your love life that you are unhappy with. In fact, you may be pouring a lot of time and energy into the effort to the point of distraction. There is a joy to be had if you look and acknowledge it.

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | December 11