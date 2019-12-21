Leo Daily Horoscope For December 22: Love | Health | Career | Money

Leo is considered as the fifth astrological sign in the zodiac signs. People born with this zodiac sign are known for their caring and rule-abiding behaviour. The people with Leo zodiac signs tend to be passionate lovers. The individual with the zodiac sign is compassionate, artistic, and intuitive. Read below to know what your stars and the ruling planets have for you today.

Leo- What to expect today?

The Moon in your own sign is going to make you feel self-centred and valued today. You are going to see the biggest takeover merchants meet their downfall. Wearing something pink or yellow will bring you some good luck today. Your proud sign is well-aware that you are judged by the company you keep. Do not be afraid of being challenged as it will not last for a long time.

Love

Expect today to be a beneficial day for you in the world of romance. You will spend the daydreaming thoughts about your beloved and may have trouble getting anything else done. You can then look forward to the evening. Spend an evening in the quiet and loving company of your partner.

Career

Your interests are wild and wide-ranging. You will take more of whatever is in store for you to save it for later. You might not come to know when you get lost in oblivion. Therefore, you must try to improve your skills at work.

Health

Your health seems to be good today. Do not give up on your workout routine. Push your limits and you may succeed. Stay away from negative instincts and emotion, that restrict you from your goals. They are likely to be overwhelming today.

Finance

Finance could be a matter of concern for you today as your stubbornness in life can cost you a hefty amount. Take a back seat for once and let someone delegate things, so keep in mind that your stubbornness. In general, is not more important than stable finances.

