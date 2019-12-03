Leo Horoscope For December 04, 2019 | Leo Daily Predictions | Horoscope Today

Leo is the fifth astrological Zodiac sign. Leos are considered to be extremely brave and passionate. They are supportive as well as optimistic, and they love adventure. Leos often look for something new and are unpredictable as well as spontaneous. They are extremely loving and take care of others to no bounds.
Don't lose heart if your efforts are not being rewarded. With patience and persistence, you can complete the most challenging jobs today. Acting rashly will only complicate things for you and others. If any tasks are delayed or overdue, you should get started on them. Do not be shy in showing the caring side of your personality – people will appreciate it.
If you are in a relationship, then you need to listen to your partner’s ideologies without any arguments. But it doesn’t mean that you won’t express your own opinions and discuss it with your partner. Try to keep things crystal clear between you both. If single, try to hang out with your friends to a new café in the city, you might meet someone there. Probably a prospective partner.
Sometimes you wish that you could do your work completely undisturbed by anyone as if you are in a bubble. However, unfortunately, this will certainly not be the case for today. In fact, quite the opposite is true, so don't try to hideaway; it won't work.
You shall be very cautious about your physical health and hygiene today. You are encouraged to start a new diet and get into a new exercise routine. Also, try stepping out in your favourite outfit and pair of stylish footwear as this will affect your confidence and mental health.
Spending time with your family will help in growing your relationship with them immensely. Try to maintain the peace and harmony that exists in your household now. There are some rough times ahead for you.
