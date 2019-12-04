Leo Horoscope For December 05, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. If you are born under the zodiac sign, see what your horoscope says today- if you go to the grocery store when you are really hungry, you will likely end up buying a lot more food than you need, and there might be more things in your shopping cart and that are not at all healthy. When you make a decision from a position of weakness or desperation, dear Leo, it can be the same kind of experience. You could wind up in a situation that is not at all good for you. You need to approach an upcoming decision with calmness. That will ensure that you will do the best thing possible.

What to expect today

You might not be a good mental state today which might affect your work. Try to focus on the positives of the situation that has happened recently with you. Indulge yourself in activities that might not make you think of the negative situation. Your lucky number for the day is white and blue and the lucky number is 3,16 and 7.

Love

You might not get enough time to spend your partner. Try to call them when you are free and clear the misunderstandings you have with them. If you are single, you might spend some good time with your crush today.

Career

You might be working hard today towards your goals. Today you may also get praised by your seniors. Make an effort to stay focused on your work and you might end your day on a positive note.

Health

Your mental health might not be stable today. Do some exercise or yoga which might calm your mind and body. Drink water regularly to stay hydrated.

Money

Today it might be an excellent day to invest your money. But do not be in a hurry to invest. Remember more the hurry, more the obstacles.