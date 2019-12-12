Leo Horoscope For December 12, 2019 - Leo Daily Prediction | Thursday

Leo is the fifth astrological Zodiac sign. Leos are considered to be extremely brave and passionate. They are supportive as well as optimistic and they love adventure. Leos often look for something new and are unpredictable as well as spontaneous. They are extremely loving and take care of others to no bounds.

Also read | Leo Horoscope For December 12, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Some Important facts about Leo zodiac sign:

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Orange.

Lucky Numbers: 1, 9 and 7

Also read | Leo Horoscope For December 11, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo horoscope – What to expect today?

Things will come to a sudden halt for no apparent reason. You will have to take a slightly longer path to reach your goal, but it will be worth the valuable experience you gain. You will be tempted by many things today but you should control yourself or you will end up burning a big hole in your pocket.

Also read | Leo Horoscope For December 10, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Love

You may have been taking your partner for granted and might have also been very short with them. This could be the reason why your partner has been unhappy. It is time to apologize and fix the problems in your relationship. If you have been single, then you might meet someone today who may seem like your perfect partner. But do not fall for them easily, take time to know them better and only then make a thoughtful decision.

Career

You may have an irresistible impulse to put your work schedules in order today. You want to watch it thoroughly, do some changes, or maybe make some important and necessary repairs. This impulse could be a result of a new environment, goals, or colleague.

Health

Today, you should keep all the worries aside and stay focused on what you have to do. Instead of getting stressed, believe in yourself and your efforts. You could experience health problems today, so you should better beware. Make your home and family members a priority. Consider installing a fresh drinking water service in your pantry or kitchen.

Family

Spend time with your family. If you are someone who stays away from home, then you must call your parents and talk to them as they might be missing having you around. If you have been ignoring your children, then you have to give them some extra attention to make them trust you.

Also read | Leo Horoscope For December 9, 2019 - Leo Daily Prediction | Monday