Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and belong to the Fire element of the zodiac. They are natural-born leaders with a flair for drama and flamboyance. These folks also a protective attitude towards their friends. Their heart clicks best with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius. Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Theroux and Monica Lewinsky are some of the most popular Leo celebrities.

Also Read | LabhLaxmi Lottery Arunachal Pradesh | Leo | November 29 | 4:00 PM

Leo Horoscope For December 2, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

About Today

You will be in for a rather interesting day and a fulfilling one nonetheless. You will also enjoy many things the day has to offer, in terms of hobbies, or work. You will be able to combine your imagination with several things and make the most of your opportunities when handed out to you. You will see the day in a different light today and things may seem a bit kinder on you.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For November 23, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Love Life

The misunderstandings and complications from the past will surface today and you will be able to tackle them head-on. You will be able to deal with them in an orderly fashion, without compromising your relationship in any form. You will be able to have a dialogue and be able to maintain your perspective and view on things. You will most likely be able to sort things out and go back to the joyful ways as they were.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For November 29, 2019 | Daily Prediction For Leo

Career

You will enjoy and find it thrilling to be in the midst of multitasking between several projects, however, you need to ask yourself whether it's really necessary. Think before utilising your day up in a way that you end up putting other things at stake. While it is important for you to be productive, taking things as they are being something you should focus on. One small mistake for your multitasking adventure may prove to be fatal.