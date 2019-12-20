Leo Daily Horoscope For December 21: Love | Health | Career | Money

Leo is considered as the fifth astrological sign in the zodiac signs. People born with this zodiac sign are known for their caring and rule-abiding behaviour. The people with Leo zodiac signs tend to be passionate lovers. The individual with the zodiac sign is compassionate, artistic, and intuitive. Read below to know what your stars and the ruling planets have for you today.

Overview of December 21

Love, Friendship, and Family

Leos might get a good opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. The individuals, who are married, might hear some good news from their partner. There are possibilities of getting into an unnecessary argument with near and dear ones. Thinking twice before speaking anything and controlling the anger is advisable.

READ | Leo Horoscope For December 20, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Health and Wellbeing

The overall physical health seems alright. But you may feel stressed because of your mother's health issue. Throughout the day you may feel distracted. People, who have a migraine, might experience a headache in the evening. The pending home chores seem to cause a more hectic schedule for the day.

READ | Leo Horoscope For December 19, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Business and Career

There are possibilities that your cost will be higher than the revenue. Your father might help you out with the current financial state. Your colleagues might start counter-arguments in your present on-going project. Try to be straight-forward and rehearse your idea before presenting it to anyone. Your new initiatives might get success and appreciation from the seniors at the workplace.

READ | Leo Horoscope For December 18, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Money and Finance

A problem related to an estate or home is supposed to arise soon. Understand the consequences before taking any decision associated with money and finance. Keep a check and track all the documents related to your properties. You are likely to spend half of your day in some governmental work as verification or document submission. Travelling could help in the betterment of the financial state.

READ | Leo Horoscope For December 17, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions