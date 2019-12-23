Leo Horoscope For December 24, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo is the fifth zodiac sign in astrology. Leos are extremely loud and outspoken. They are people who like to make friends and they succeed in it very easily. Leos love to be the centre of attention at parties and everywhere. They love to be independent and enjoy the spotlight and love to be surrounded in the company of people with a positive mindset.

Daily horoscope prediction of Leo - what to expect today

Keeping a cool head is important. Problems you encounter may seem impossible to solve. Try to adapt totally new approach. Calmly accept advice and help from your co-workers or those with some experience of your situation. It would be expected of you to be more flexible than usual. You might feel that your romantic life with your partner needs to be evaluated.

Love

The one who sows the seed of anger; will have to face the storm. You have recently been reacting quickly, even on the slightest matters. This has been provoking your partner and you might feel that someone is taking advantage of you because of this behaviour of yours. This may sooner turn into a power battle if not handled carefully. Go and let off some steam through your preferred sport or propose an evening where the two of you go separate ways – the happiness to see each other again at the end of the evening will certainly help to balance some of your tension.

Health

It doesn't have to be a spa package, if relaxation is what you're longing for. Even a long hot bath, relaxing music and a good book can do the trick. It's time for you to focus on your health, and learn to weigh up healthy choices against the potential damaging ones like like overeating, alcohol consumption and smoking.

Money and finances

Today may not be a good day for any business propositions. Some unexpected problems may crop up during business deals. Your plans and ideas may not turn out as expected, and you cannot convince others of their benefits. This can be genuinely frustrating but don’t rush things, or they might backfire and you could end up losing out. Keep a cool head or worse things might happen.

