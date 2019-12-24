Leo Horoscope For December 25, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo is considered as the fifth astrological sign in the zodiac signs. People born with this zodiac sign are known for their caring and rule-abiding behaviour. The people with Leo zodiac signs tend to be passionate lovers. The individual with the zodiac sign is compassionate, artistic, and intuitive. Read below to know what your stars and the ruling planets have for you today.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For December 24, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

What to expect today? December 25, 2019

In medieval times, warriors wore suits of armour to help protect them in battle. Although you are not dealing with an attack of any kind, you might need to protect yourself from the stresses that this time of year can bring. There might be emotional arrows from family members and guilt and regret that comes up at the end of the year as we look back on the year that is wrapping up. What you need now is a suit of armour in the form of an emotional force field. If you are experiencing or expecting any stress, put up that invisible force field. And only let in light and happiness. Refuse admittance to anything negative.

Also Read | Daily Leo Horoscope: Here’s What You Need To Know Today | December 23

Love

Today things might not go your way. To keep your love life free of stress, you might have to listen to whatever your partner says. It is not your day, so you may have to compromise on several things. Adjustment is the key to happiness.

Career

You are advised to avoid clashes with your superiors at the office today. Being stubborn regarding matters may lead to a heated up debate. You should pay attention to others and listen to them very carefully. The change in opinions or being flexible with your colleagues will definitely bring a good fortune in the career.

Also Read | Leo Daily Horoscope For December 22: Love | Health | Career | Money

Health

Today your office life will be hectic, but would not affect your health. Try to be polite with others at work else it might make relations more tensed. Health looks good. You may enjoy a good day with your family. Try to focus more on work.

Money

It would not be advisable to implement your business plans today. The planets are not much in your favour. This is the best day to work out real estate deals, as stars will favour it.

Also Read | Leo Daily Horoscope For December 21: Love | Health | Career | Money