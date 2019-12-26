Leo Horoscope For December 27, 2019 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and belong to the Fire element of the zodiac. These are passionate individuals who are natural-born leaders and often spontaneous. Leos are famously known for their flair for drama and flamboyance. Their heart clicks best with Aries, Aquarius, Leo, and Libra. Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, J.K. Rowling, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sandra Bullock are some of the most popular celebrities.

What to expect today?

You may encounter some challenges in regards to health and financial matters. But do not worry, as your traits will help you figure out a way to overcome them. Read on to know what to expect today in terms of love, health, career, and money.

Love

It is likely that you end up meeting someone with whom you will really click both mentally and emotionally. This may also end up being a deeply satisfying relationship. For those in a committed relationship, it is essential that you cherish your relationship even if you have been together for many years.

Health

Your health needs some special attention at the moment. Try to control your emotions and believe more in yourself. Remember that carelessness may lead to bad health, which also involves eating outside. However, the day is perfect if you have been looking to get on a new fitness regime.

Career

The planets encourage you to push beyond your comfort zone and take up more challenging tasks and responsibilities at the workplace. Be ready to show active participation in upcoming projects and luck may come your way.

Money

You can expect a small dip in your finances today. However, it is nothing to worry about as this is likely to be a minor one as well as temporary. It is advised that you retreat on your current investment plans as there is a probability that it may harm you in the long term.

