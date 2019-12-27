Leo Horoscope For December 28, 2019 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and belong to the Fire element of the zodiac. These are passionate individuals who are natural-born leaders and often spontaneous. Leos are famously known for their flair for drama and flamboyance. Their heart clicks best with Aries, Aquarius, Leo, and Libra. Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, J.K. Rowling, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sandra Bullock are some of the most popular celebrities. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For December 27, 2019 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo- What to expect today?

This isn't the moment to adhere to a particular philosophy, whatever it may be. You may feel frustrated by your inability to figure out which path to take, but this is very good for you. Continue to search with your little flashlight, as weak as it may seem, because this is how you're going to get solid faith back again. Best of all, it will be a faith tailored to you.

Also Read | Leo Daily Horoscope For December 26: Love | Health | Career | Money

Love

All the nice things about being in love are in evidence today. The astral alignment reads just like a fairy-tale. You can expect flowers, presents, and impeccable behaviour. So enjoy it while it lasts. Do all those things you only dream of doing, because your partner (current or prospective) will also be inclined to follow suit. If there have been any problems, now is a great time to make amends.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For December 25, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Career

A perpetual argument that you have with a coworker is likely to flair up today. There is a fundamental issue between you two that needs to be addressed. You must not continue to ignore it any longer. Now is the time to make peace.

Also Read | Leo Horoscope For December 24, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Health

Today's aspect at play will make you feel powerful and in control. The choices you make about your own body represent this personal power and control, so if you've been making good choices, you will feel superb! It's also a wonderful time to begin taking seriously the health practices that you may have been participating in only halfway. What you give to yourself in terms of time will radiate as love energy throughout your entire being.