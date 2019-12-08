Leo Horoscope For December 9, 2019 - Leo Daily Prediction | Monday

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. These individuals are known for their confidence and they do not have trouble in social situations. These people enjoy their freedom and like to be self-dependent. They do not like being trapped in things. Usually, Leos will think 100 times before making any commitments. They are bold, intelligent, and also very helpful at times.

Also Read:Kajol's Most Appreciated Roles That Are Still Fresh In The Minds Of Audience

Also Read: These Bollywood Actors Are Proud Owners Of Suave Lamborghini Cars

Leo - What to expect today?

You might have a challenging day today. You need to take precautions regarding your personal and professional life. Your friendly nature will get you out of trouble that may come your way. You can expect some compliments regarding your work and personal life if you are attending any family get together.

Love

If you have been possessive about your partner, then you may need to discuss the reasons behind it with your partner. There are certain things that may go wrong in your relationship. It could be as silly as you forgetting your partner's birthday or your anniversary. If your partner wants to get married and if you feel that you are not ready for it, then you need to give your partner an honest answer.

Career

In your career, you may face some serious downfall. But it will only be because of your carelessness. If your work-life is very stressful and you have no time for yourself, then you might want to rethink your job. You should follow your dreams and ambitions. You should take inspiration from the people around you who followed their dreams to be where they are.

Health

You might face some health issues, that is because of the lack of physical activity. That also may have an adverse effect on your work life or personal life. Work might stress you out, for that you need some calming techniques like meditation, yoga, which may prove to be very helpful.

Family

Spend time with your family. If you are someone who stays away from home, then you must call your parents and talk to them as they might be missing having you around. If you have been ignoring your children, then you have to give them some extra attention to make them trust you.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Emotional Roles That Left The Audience Teary-eyed

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Action-thriller Could Mark Mahesh Babu's Bollywod Debut?