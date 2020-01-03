Leo Horoscope For January 04, 2020 | Know Your Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leos are people born between July 23 to August 22. Leos are innately practical and intelligent human beings. They are blessed with a charming and enduring personality. Loyalty is very important for them, and they cannot stand infidelity. They are loving and caring individuals, who like taking care of others without any hidden agenda. True Bravehearts, they love to take up challenges.

Some important facts about Leo zodiac sign

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Element: Fire

Lucky Colour: Orange and red.

Ruling Planet: Sun

Also Read: Leo Horoscope For January 03, 2020 | Leo Daily Horoscope Predictions

What to expect today?

Family:

You are a highly considerate and well-mannered individual. Sometimes your relatives take advantage of it and try to make decisions for you. Do not let that happen, because if this pattern becomes a habit, you will have to suffer. Take control of your life in your hands.

Also Read: Leo Horoscope For January 1st, 2020 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Health:

Take an exercise class today and situate yourself next to the teacher, ask for help whenever needed. Get back into the child state today. You have always been an active individual who believes in leading a healthy life, and that’s how it should be. Don't feel disturbed by the temporary cold that you might be suffering. Eat healthily and avoid any sort of junk-food.

Career:

You love your work and that reflects in terms of results but try to relax today at work. Do not over-burden yourself with too much work as it might take a toll on your health. Work at a decent pace; neither to fast nor too slow. You are sorted in terms of financial matters currently.

Also Read: Leo Horoscope For December 31, 2019 | Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Love:

Do not indulge in deep conversation with others as this might upset your partner today. Focus primarily on your relationship without thinking about something else. If single, then catch up with your old friends as you never know; an old friendship could transform into something more.

Also Read: Leo Horoscope For December 30 | Leo Daily Predictions For Today