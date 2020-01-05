Leo Horoscope For January 6, 2020 | Read Leo's Daily Predictions

Leos tend to be extremely relaxed people and they generally have no problems making friends or partners. Leos enjoys being the centre of attention at parties. They are highly independent but also love being surrounded by people and having fun with them. They are faithful to their loved ones and openly show their love for friends.

Daily Horoscope Leo - what to expect today?

Love

Admit that you're a hopeless romantic. Know what's stopping you from suddenly going out with your lover. The two of you can plan a trip to somewhere nearby holding hands and spending quality time. If you are on a budget, a cosy romantic, candle-light dinner at home is also a good idea. Whatever you do, take your partner and rekindle your relationship's springtime!

Career

All the difficulties from yesterday have accentuated even more today, as the others get involved in the matter. People are adding their two cents and are being as stubborn as ever. It is not a time to make waves of any kind. Keeping the company of a Pisces would be beneficial for you today.

Health

The planetary transit today requires you to do some work you would not do. The feeling will continue to be around for a few weeks, so roll up your sleeves and get into it! Your skin might reflect all the stress that you are feeling these days. Apart from trying to get some sleep and fresh air, there are other things like exercise and yoga that can help you ease out the tension. If you apply moisturiser or shave your face, add a drop of lavender to your soap or cream to calm the skin.

Family

Things among friends and family might be similar to yesterday. However, some people might feel jealous of your achievements. Try to make peace with everyone, and avoid getting into arguments. The planetary alignment might help you to strengthen your bonds with people not so close to you.

